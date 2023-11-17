Domestic Violence: 340 husbands beaten by their wives in one year – Lagos

The Lagos State Government has reported that at least 340 husbands have been beaten by their wives in the last year.

Executive Secretary Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this in Lagos.

Vigour-Adeniyi’s disclosure was contained in the quarterly report of the agency.

She said the incidence of reporting of domestic violence from males also increased during the last year.

She disclosed that 340 male reported incidences of domestic violence perpetrated against them by their wives between September 2022 and July 2023

She expressed worries over the trend, saying the agency “is currently handling the cases to find an amicable resolution”