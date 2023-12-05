NALDA to construct 20 hectares greenhouse farm in Epe

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority in Lagos is setting up a 20-hectare greenhouse in Epe to boost vegetable production in the state.

Ibrahim Babalola, NALDA’s Lagos State Administrator, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Babalola said the move was because vegetables were succulent plants that needed a lot of care.

”We have greenhouse in Epe, Igbooye specifically where we are going to setup greenhouses for special plants.

”We are in the process of constructing it on a 20-hectare of land. The contractor has gone to view the site in Epe, Igbooye, he will begin the work very soon,” he said.

Babalola added that NALDA was into animal rearing and husbandry, mechanised farming, oil palm plantation and cultivation of food crops like maize and cassava.

“We have farms in Lagos. We are into animal rearing and husbandry, we are into mechanised farming.

“Like what is happening in Epe now, we have oil palm plantation of about 200 hectares of land and the palms are about 30 years of age.

“We have a warehouse there where we process oil palms; and we are also into cultivation of food crops like maize and cassava,” he said.

The NALDA administrator said vegetables such as tomatoes, pepper, cucumber and lettuce, and many more would be planted in the greenhouse.

He added that the agency had a lot of programmes on-going in Lagos State geared towards boosting food production in the country.

Babalola pointed out that the project was being carried out by the NALDA, an agency under the presidency, not under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

He added that the agency had state coordinators known as administrators across the 36 states of the federation.