Naira rain as Remo Stars celebrate players, officials, supporters on CAF CL qualification

The President of Remo Stars Football Club, Hon. Kunle Soname, on Monday in Ikenne, Ogun State celebrated the entire players, technical crew and supporters of the club following a successful 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League season that climaxed with a CAF Champions League ticket

The President of the club had the celebration at a colourful ceremony held at the club’s academy refectory.

Soname thanked the players for displaying a high level of professionalism during the course of the season and the coaches for their dedication and commitment to the club.

Wrapping up his speech with a special announcement to the team, he gifted the players a sum of N20 million.

With the announcement being met by huge cheers, the President announced a further N5 million for the technical crew and medical team.

Not done there, the football administrator announced N1.5 million for the media team and another N1.5 million for the Supporters Club.

Thinking the momentary gifts were done, the players were more elated when two of the president’s guests added N1 million and N500,000.

The event was attended by the management of the club, players, members of the supporters club, academy players and the highly respected media personnel.

Remo Stars will play on the continent for the second consecutive time since gaining promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League, this time in the CAF Champions League following a CAF Confederation Cup exit last season to ASFAR of Morocco.