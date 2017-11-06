NAICOM redeploys its supervision directorate, other directors

The National Insurance Commission has announced the redeployment of Olufemi Oba, the Director, Supervision Department of the Commission, as the Director of Finance and Account.

Rassaq Salami, the Head Corporate Affairs, NAICOM, in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the move was to further reposition the commission for better service delivery.

According to Salami, Barineke Thompson, the Director Inspectorate, had been redeployed as the Director, Supervision and Pius Agboola, Director Authorisation and Policy, is now the Director, Inspectorate.

He said the Head, Corporate Governance, Leonard Akah, had been redeployed to act as the Director Authorisation and Policy, while Ahmad Adamu, the Head, Enforcement and Compliance, took the position of Head, Complaint Bureau.

Salami said: “Monday Adaji, the Head of Inspectorate, Lagos is now the Head, Internal Audit, while Kamal Barde has been transferred to the supervision department.”

According to him, 23 other members of staff within the rank of Assistant Directors and other positions have also been redeployed to various departments.

He noted that the various transfers would take effect immediately.