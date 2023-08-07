NAF Special Forces rescue seven kidnap victims in Kaduna

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces on night patrol on Sunday rescued seven kidnapped victims, comprising six females and one male near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Monday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the female victims on interrogation revealed that they were kidnapped from Paikoro in Niger State while the lone male victim said that he was abducted from Rijau in Niger State.

He said the terrorists, on sighting the troops, abandoned their victims and fled into a nearby forest.

According to him, six of the victims were subsequently taken to NAF Medical facility at Birnin Gwari for review and subsequently released.

Gabkwet said that the last victim ,the male, was still being observed at the facility.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar has since commended the efforts of the troops while calling for intensified efforts toward ensuring all areas within Kaduna State and environs are free of terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements,” he said.