My father died due to negligence of private hospital – Umahi

A former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, on Monday revealed how his father died due to negligence of medical personnel at an unnamed private hospital.

“My father died because of the negligence of that private hospital,” the lawmaker representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District, said during the screening of Mariya Mahmoud, a ministerial nominee from Kano State.

During her screening on Monday, Umahi, who is also one of the 48 ministerial nominees of the President earlier screened, asked Mahmoud to tell the Senate how she intends to curb situations of conflict of interest where doctors in government hospitals also float private medical centres.

The Senator lamented that his late father was taken to a government hospital when he was ill and was treated by a doctor.

He, however, said the doctor referred his late father to a private hospital, which he owned.

Umahi told the lawmakers his father died of the negligence of the medical personnel at the private hospital.