NAF neutralises terrorists in Kaduna airstrikes

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it has neutralised several terrorist elements at Tsauni Doka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said that the air interdiction mission was carried out by the NAF component of Operation Whirl Punch.

He disclosed that the strikes were conducted after credible intelligence revealed the presence of a terrorist kingpin known as Boderi and his foot soldiers at Tsauni Doka.

Gabkwet added that the air strikes were carried out on the location in the early hours of November 16, with devastating consequences on the terrorists.

According to him, similar strikes with positive outcomes were also carried out at a location about 500 metres east of Boderi’s hideout, believed to be the hiding place of Boderi’s brother, Nasiru.

“Both strikes were termed very successful as several terrorists were neutralised and their motorcycles destroyed.

“Boderi and his brother Nasiru, alongside their cohorts, have been blamed for several attacks and abductions along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road as well as in several communities in Niger and Kaduna States,” he said.