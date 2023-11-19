EFCC gives update on released NAF officers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, personnel released on administrative bail by the Kaduna Zonal Command will be charged to court at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

The NAF officers were released last Friday, November 17, 2023.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale disclosed this in a press statement issued on Saturday.

Oyewale said the officers were released to their Service in strict adherence to the bail procedures of the EFCC

EFCC reiterated that no one is above the law, hence, its resolve to ensure that due process is followed in bringing the case to a conclusion.

Recall that the EFCC operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command last week Monday, November 13, 2023, arrested five suspects at a residential Inn and Disney Chicken Eatery, Barnawa, Kaduna following credible intelligence about their alleged internet-related fraud activities.

The suspected fraudsters: Favour Itung, Rachael Ande, Zuleiman Haruna, Abubakar Ismaila and Solomon Olobatoke.

The five accused were arrested without incident.

However, after the sting operation, six military personnel who witnessed the operation at Disney Chicken Eatery allegedly stormed the Kaduna Command and attempted to forcibly release the arrested fraud suspects.

Oyewale in a press release claimed they were subdued and detained over the security breach.