Mysterious Outbreak: NCDC confirms eight deaths in Sokoto, discovers 208 new cases

Following the recent outbreak of an unknown strange illness in Sokoto State, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 8 deaths and over 208 suspected new cases.

According to Dr Ibrahim Usman, the manager of the centre, the incident happened in Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas of the state.

Dr Usman who made this known at an interactive session with officials of the state Ministry of Health on Sunday added that prompt measures were taken by the NCDC and the state government to control the spread of the yet-to-be identified disease as samples were taken to NCDC laboratories for analysis.

He disclosed that the illness manifested with symptoms of abdominal disorder, feverishness, vomiting, and sudden weight loss.

Dr Usman stated further that the interim results revealed varying levels of lead and chromium in blood samples, prompting scrutiny of local activities such as mining and possible mingling with agrochemicals.

He pointed out that the collaborative efforts have extended beyond health institutions, encompassing government agencies, research bodies, and community stakeholders.

He appreciated the efforts of medical personnel towards containing the spread and treatment of affected victims who were still responding to treatments.

“All affected children were taken to Specialist Hospital Sokoto for treatment, and residents of the affected areas have been sensitised on the dangers of the strange illness and advised to report new cases promptly,” Dr Usman stated.

It was also gathered that the NCDC has so far deployed a National Rapid Response Team (NRRT) to work with the Ministry of Health to further investigate the matter.

On her part, the executive secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SSPHCDA), Hajiya Larai Tambuwal, remarked that the complications were largely believed to stem from victim agricultural practices and other factors such as climatic conditions, security challenges, sources of drinking water, open defecation, malnutrition, and other surrounding issues.

She stated that, “It’s not the first occurrence, as a similar case happened in Tureta Local Government Area, which was documented in 2023 without a conclusive diagnosis.”

Hajiya Tambuwal advised for more clinical assessments to obtain the origin of the mysterious disease.

In a related event, Engr Idris Mohammed Gobir, the state Deputy Governor, had informed the visiting Minister of Health, Professor Ali Pate, at a courtesy call that the strange disease had killed many in Isa local government area of the state.

With a note of urgency, Gobir urged the federal government to do the needful with a view to identifying and curtailing the continued spread of the disease to other areas of the state.

According to him, the state government has already dispatched a team of experts with medicaments to ascertain the situation and provide first aid to victims who have contracted the illness.