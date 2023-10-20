My Tribunal victory, a validation of people’s will, grace of God — Hon. Ogene 

The Member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has described the National Assembly Election Tribunal verdict that declared him as the authentic winner of the February House of Representatives election in Ogbaru, as a “true validation of the will of the people and the undeniable grace of God”.

The Tribunal, sitting in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Friday affirmed the victory of the Labour Party candidate.

This followed the dismissal of the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, who was defeated at the polls by Ogene according to the results of the election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on April 15, 2023, after a supplementary election in the constituency.

INEC records indicated that the LP candidate scored 10,851 votes of the total votes cast, followed by the candidate of the PDP who polled 10,619 votes, while the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Hon. Arinze Awogu, came third with 10,155 votes.

The election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

As a result, a rerun election was held at the constituency on April 15, but unsatisfied with the result, Hon. Onyema, who had held three tenures of office, proceeded to the Tribunal to challenge Ogene’s victory.

Speaking after the judgment, an elated Ogene expressed gratitude to God for the victory and grace to represent his constituents at the House of Representatives.

He also thanked Ogbaru people and his teeming supporters for their selfless support, encouragement and prayers, adding that this special victory would further energise him to continue to provide quality representation for the people.

He extended hands of fellowship to the PDP candidate, and urged him to avoid the temptation of further judicial brickbats.

Hon. Ogene said further: “I want to specially appreciate God for His faithfulness in always ensuring that the light which He lit for the people would never be extinguished by the shenanigans of those who seek to exalt themselves against His will and His divine agenda for ndi Ogbahu.

“I also want to sincerely appreciate the entire Ogbahu people, irrespective of political or social divides, for their steadfastness in working and praying for the good of Ogbahu.

“We are remarkably a peaceful people, and should not allow politics or personal interest of the political class or politically exposed people to divide or destroy us.

“Ogbaru Federal Constituency is not a private estate of anyone or group of individuals. Leadership positions are entrusted to individuals at a time, to work for, and protect the interest of the people.

“It should never be a do or die affair, because it is only God that determines who should lead the people at any given time.

“I have won election in the past.

“And I had also lost election in 2015 as an incumbent representative.

“But I just moved on and waited for God’s own time.

“I didn’t take my opponent to the court because I considered that doing so would hurt the interest of Ogbahu as tribunal distractions would impact adversely on the quality of representation that the people deserve.

“It is in this light that I pay glowing tribute to my brother and All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate in the election, Comrade Arinze Awogu, for electing to align with the people’s will, by refusing to go to the Tribunal.

“Ogbaru deserves the best and should demand for the best, but such legitimate aspiration would be jeopardised, should we continue to allow politics of acrimony to erode our oneness and the political space.

“Once again, I congratulate the good people of Ogbaru, because with this vital victory, we shall now concentrate fully in the service of the people, in the true sense of representative democracy.

“I also say kudos to the judiciary, whose judgement remarkably aligns with the will of the Ogbaru electorate.”