Ambode extols virtues of late Bode Agusto

Former Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has expressed sadness over the passing of Bode Agusto, an outstanding accountant, banker, mentor and a true icon of Lagos State.

Ambode’s expression was contained in a condolence message he personally signed Friday.

The message reads in part: “His legacy as an eminent citizen of Lagos State and a distinguished Nigerian who was unrepentantly committed to our nation’s economic development will forever be etched in the annals of our history.

“Bode Agusto was not only a financial maestro but also a dedicated public servant, who contributed significantly to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria. His contributions to the fields of accounting, finance and economics were quite remarkable and he played a pivotal role in shaping our nation’s economic policies. His track record in the private sector and public service earned him the national award of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

“As Lagos State Governor in January 2017, I’d determined that Lagos State had reached a point where we needed to bring independent perspectives from the private sector to work with the government to jointly plan the future economy of Lagos State and re-engineer its business environment for global competitiveness and enhance opportunities for our people. I consequently set up the Lagos State Economic Advisory Committee, a 12-member private sector-dominated advisory body that comprised some of the best brains in our country and, in determining the Chairmanship of the strategic committee, I turned to no other person than the late Bode Agusto and he graciously accepted unconditionally.

“The Committee served out their assignment meritoriously without demanding financial compensation for themselves. Such was the patriotism and selflessness that defined the man Bode Agusto.

“Lagos State and Nigeria has lost a true luminary and trail blazer. As we mourn his exit, I extend my deepest condolences to the Governor of Lagos State, his family, loved ones, professional colleagues and the entire people of Lagos State. Let us honor his memory by continuing his legacy of service, dedication and excellence.

“Mr. Agusto has played his part in nation building and will forever live in our hearts. May his memory be a blessing that continues to inspire us to work collectively for the advancement of our nation”.