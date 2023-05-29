My family doesn’t need Nigeria’s wealth to survive — Remi Tinubu + Video

The wife of the President-elect, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Sunday said her family does not need Nigeria’s wealth to survive.

She spoke at the presidential inauguration inter-denominational church service at the National Christian Center, Abuja.

Senator Tinubu said what she and her husband, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, needed was the grace of God to govern.

She said: “God has been merciful to us.

“I can tell you on my own that we never believed this could happen.

“But thank God for giving us hope, for giving us the resilience to continue in the race of life.

“Asiwaju is 71 and I will be 63.

“I bet I will be one of the oldest first ladies Nigeria would have.

“We need the grace of God and we need everyone to do what Nigerians are expecting.

“Today, God has really proved himself as he did on the night of the primaries and put his seal on it.

“Because when I saw the votes count to be 1,271, I said God it means you are here.

“I was humbled to my rock bottom.

“And to believe that this is the seventh consecutive democratic transition Nigeria will be experiencing shows that this is a time of perfection for Nigeria.”

Tinubu then prayed that God will set the country on the right path.

She said: “Perfection in the sense that in the word of God, I remember for over two years we have been praying in our churches, according to Isaiah 43:18-19, that we should not remember the former things, that God is going to do a new thing.

“A new thing came and we still kept arguing with God.

“Who can argue with his maker?

“No one.

“Today we have heard in Psalm 133:1-3.

“Except there is unity, lessons cannot flow down.

“This is the time for Nigerians to come together, for us to be renewed in our hope again.

“To hope in Nigeria as our young children have sung here today.

“They are expecting the best for Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s wealth is the commonwealth of all. It belongs to everyone.

“God has blessed my family. We don’t need the wealth of Nigeria to survive but to do the right thing.

“And I promise you on this altar, that with your help, with the help of God, who will set this nation on the right path.”