Muslim lecturers body inaugurates new executives, unveils 10-year plan

The Muslim Lecturers Association has inaugurated new executives that will pilot the affairs of the association for the next four years.

The new executives emerged through a selection process by a Selection Committee headed by Prof. Modiu Durowoju of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

After series of screening, Prof. Ahmed Adedeji of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye (Sagamu Campus) emerged as President of MLA. His Vice-President, Dr. A/Wasiu Ajagbe; General Secretary, Dr. Sulaiman Muse; Treasurer, Dr Kamil Yusuf; Financial Secretary, Dr Khadijah Idowu were also announced.

Other members of the executive council include: Head, Public Relations & Community Services, Dr Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle; Head, Research & Publication, Dr Mikail Nafiu; Head, Networking, Dr Taofik Adegboyega; Head, Ethics and Islamic Thoughts, Dr A/Gafar Oniyide and Head, Capacity Building, Dr Ganiyu Yinusa.

Speaking on the development, in a statement signed by him, Prof. Adedeji, assured that the new administration is coming onboard to build a viable community of valiant intellectuals and bridge the gap between Muslim lecturers in Nigeria and their contemporaries abroad for global impact.

He noted that MLA will be open to all Muslims in the academia, with a view to protecting and advancing the ideal Muslim lecturer identity, culture and morality in all places of learning, research and community development.

Prof. Adedeji added that the administration has mapped out an agenda with a clear direction towards helping Muslim lecturers to make the best out of time, as well as showcasing projects that will enhance nation building and sustainability.

He stated that topmost priority of MLA is to build a formidable community and plan towards delivering on landmark projects in strategic areas such as: Human Capital and Development; Economic Engagement and Development; Health and Social Welfare; Global Collaboration and Partnership Development; Education Development; International Research and Technology Advancement, within a scope of 10 years.

“This is the way to go for us at MLA. We are assuring that more programmes and policies of the MLA would be unveiled as the administration moves on,” the new MLA head said.

Prof Adedeji thanked previous executives, led by Prof. Sulaiman Adeola of Business Administration Department, Management Sciences of University of Lagos UNILAG, for the sacrifice and service towards the Association..

Established in 2014, MLA has been demonstrating commitment towards developing character and improving the systems, by promoting justice and fairness, and improving the research and education sector in Nigeria and in the diaspora.