MURIC speaks on move to probe el-Rufai

The Muslim Rights Concern has reacted to the move by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to probe a former Governor of the state, Nasir el-Rufai.

The reaction of the Islamic rights group was contained in a statement by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Thursday.

Akintola described the move, which followed the report of an ad hoc committee of the House as ill-advised.

MURIC insisted that those behind the attempt are enemies of Kaduna State.

The statement said: The special committee set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly has recommended that the former governor of the state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, should be probed (https://www.crimechannels.com/el-rufai-administration-to-be-probed-for-abuse-of-office-money-laundering/#google_vignette).

“MURIC received the news with a pinch of salt. There can be no clean motive behind the attempt. Those who want to probe El-Rufai are not looking for stolen money. It is political vendetta.

“They are out to stain Mallam’s good name using falsehood, manipulations and manufactured figures as their weapons. It is unsavory, laughable and preposterous. It is an ill-advised move.

“The current administration in Kaduna will do well to concentrate on building on the enviable achievements of the former governor instead of digging pits for his predecessor. Introducing politics of bitterness to Kaduna State is alien to the political culture and tradition laid down by the great Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

Also Read:

“Any attempt to de-market El-Rufai today is an attempt at undermining the possibility of a continued handshake across the Niger which was characterized by the North-South-West alliance in the February 2023 election.

“El-Rufai’s role in making the alliance a fait accompli gave Kaduna State special prominence. Therefore, only those who do not wish Kaduna State and, by extension, the North, well can promote the idea of probing El-Rufai.

“Any attempt by Kaduna lawmakers to shake the status quo is politically naïve, myopic and kindergarten. Kaduna politicians should stop searching for a needle in a whole collection of haystacks.”