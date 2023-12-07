MSSN: 5,000 delegates set for Islamic Vacation Course

No fewer than 5,000 delegates are expected to grace the Islamic Vacation Course organised by the Bauchi State Area Unit of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria in Bauchi.

This year’s IVC, the 80th edition, is for the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It is slated to be held between December 22 and 28, 2023 in Bauchi.

Alhaji Muhammad Abdullah, Deputy Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the IVC, stated this during a visit to the News Agency of Nigeria Bauchi Zonal Office.

According to him, the delegates are expected to be empowered spiritually and academically through soul inspiring lectures, motivational discussion on character building, leadership and financial management in line with teachings of Islam, among others.

Abdullah said: “Bauchi State will be hosting the 80th annual IVC programme for over 5,000 secondary and primary school students.

“The girls will be accommodated at the Federal Government Girls College, Bauchi while male students at the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi.”

Abdullah said the visit was part of an advocacy to foster collaboration towards ensuring effective coverage of the event.

He commended the agency for its role in promoting unity and national development through accurate, balanced and credible reportage.

Also Read:

Responding, the NAN Zonal Manager, Rabiu Sani-Ali, commended the association over the promotion of Islamic education for sustainable social and economic development in the country.

Sani-Ali expressed the readiness of the agency to ensure effective coverage of the event.