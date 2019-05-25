Chelsea wide man Victor Moses has reportedly confirmed that he won’t be seeing out the remainder of his loan deal at Fenerbahce.

Moses signed an 18-month loan deal with the Turkish side in January, but recent reports have suggested that former manager Antonio Conte has made the Nigerian international his number one target at Inter Milan.

Moses thrived under the Italian at Stamford Bridge, where he played in the right wing-back role during the 2016/17 title winning season, but the player fell out of favour under current manager Maurizio Sarri playing just 26 minutes of Premier League football this season before heading out on loan.

He has enjoyed his six month spell in the Super Lig missing just two league games due to a groin injury.

He has made 13 League and two Europa League appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Now though, it seems that the player has confirmed that he will not be continuing his loan spell.

His words: “I had a very nice experience. But I won’t be here in the new season,” he said, as reported by the Evening Standard . “I’m leaving Fenerbahce. I want to have a new adventure in my career.”

That new adventure is likely to be at Inter Milan, where Antonio is set to take over as manager ahead of the new season.

Should the transfer happen, Moses will leave Chelsea after seven years at the club, having made 128 appearances, scoring 18 goals.