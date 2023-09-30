Mohbad: Sam Larry allegedly spotted in Ikorodu with heavy security + Video

Music promoter, Samson Balogun, better known as Sam Larry, has been reportedly spotted in Ikorodu area of Lagos State amid heavy security presence.

The claim was made in a video on Friday, less than 24 hours after Sam Larry arrived in Nigeria and was taken into custody.

The police confirmed the arrest and subsequent interrogation of Sam Larry in connection with the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development.

In the video in which the claim of seeing Sam Larry in Ikorodu was made, a couple of patrol vans in the fleet of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command was seen with several persons milling around.

Recall that Sam Larry was accused of having had a hand in the death of Mohbad, also known as Imole.

He was accused alongside street hip hop singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, of having goaded Mohbad to his death.

Sam Larry has, however, denied having any role to play in the death of the singer.

He said the only beef he had with Mohbad was his failure to turn up to perform at his mother’s annual remembrance in Ikorodu, the area where both had their residences.

He said this was after Mohbad had collected N2 million from him to perform.

He said he did not refund the money until he died.

Sam Larry spotted in Ikorodu with heavy security



