Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo slams N1b suit against Naira Marley

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has slammed a N1billion suit against street singer, Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marly, over their dispute on the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The Eagle Online recalls that Naira Marley had earlier slammed a lawsuit on the controversial actress.

The N500 million lawsuit was filed by Naira Marley’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo (SAN).

Reacting in a statement on her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo expressed her displeasure with the way the legal action was brought to her notice.

She wrote as she attached the letter from her lawyer: “MY RESPONSE TO THE LETTER FROM MR OLALEKAN OJO SAN DELIBERATELY CIRCULATED OVER SOCIAL AND PRINT MEDIA WITHOUT DESERVING COURTESY TO SERVE ME.

“I look forward to hearing from them at no distant time, please.

“Yours sincerely,

“Iyabo Ojo

