Mohbad: Falana demands Coroner’s Inquest + Full letter

Eminent lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has demanded a Coroner’s Inquest into the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Falana made the demand following the controversial circumstances in which Mohbad died on September 12, 2023.

The demand was contained in a letter to the Chief Coroner, High Court of Lagos State in Ikeja.

In the demand, Falana said his law firm was aware of the “very tragic death” of Mohbad and wanted an inquest to “be conducted into the cause of death of this young promising musician and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner District is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation”.

Also Read:

The request, signed by Folakemi Falana and dated September 18, 2023, added: “We hereby request Your Lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death in Lagos State and we are confident that Your Lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”