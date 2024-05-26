CP orders arrest of policemen assaulting civilian in viral video

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered the immediate arrest and disciplinary measures against policemen seen in a viral video assaulting a civilian in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the CP was also inviting the victim to come forward.

Ikenga said this was to help in facilitating the necessary procedures involved in the process.

To this end, the CP reiterated that the command under his watch would not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct by police personnel.

Also Read:

Itam emphasised the need for Officers to be calm when dealing with the civil populace especially when being provoked.

He also urged citizens to always respect the civil authority and be law-abiding.