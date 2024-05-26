Trending
Breaking: Many worshippers feared killed in Lagos mosque collapse

Many worshippers observing their Zuhr prayer were feared dead when a mosque collapsed in Papa Ajao area of Lagos State. 

The mosque collapsed during afternoon prayer on Sunday, The Nation newspaper said it learnt. 

Many dead bodies and injured have been moved from the rubbles with many more feared trapped. 

Details shortly…

