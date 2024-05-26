Police intercept gun runner, recover pump action guns inside bag

Operatives of the Anambra State Command have intercepted a gun runner and recovered seven new pump action guns.

The command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the gunrunner was intercepted on May 23, 2024 at about 11:30am.

He said the gang member of a notorious gun-running syndicate was intercepted in the Onitsha of the state and recovered seven brand new Jojef magnum pump action guns concealed bags.

He added: “The Operatives laid ambush at the identified location at Creek Road, Onitsha and the convener, gunrunner on sighting the Police abandoned the bag and took to his heels.

“To this end, the CP directs a manhunt on the notorious gun runner and the gang and urged Ndi Anambra to sustain the provision of security information as the Police will continue to act upon it, to be able to frustrate the criminal intentions of the non-state actors in the State.”