18-year-old most wanted robber, cultist nabbed

The Anambra State Police Command said it has arrested an 18-year-old most wanted armed robber, who is also a cultist, Anichede Akachukwu, and recovered an operational vehicle and ammunition from him.

The spokesman of the Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, revealed this in a statement he made available to newsmen.

According to Ikenga, the policing plan and model in practical intelligence, technology-driven and tactical operations already emplaced by the Command’s CP, Nnaghe Obono Itam, paid off with the arrest of the 18-year-old on May 17, 2024.

He described the suspect as “a notorious and most wanted cultist and armed robber in Uruagu village, Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area”.

Ikenga said: “The suspect, Anichede Akachukwu, 18, aka Star B is a confessed leader of Vikings Secret Cult Confraternity and a leader of an armed gang terrorising Ogbaru LGA and Asaba in Delta State.

“His arrest was due to intelligence gathered that he was receiving treatment in their den from a bullet wound sustained in an encounter with Police Operatives in Asaba.

“The suspects have provided Police with information on their mode of Operations and names of other gang members which is already aiding the ongoing investigation.”

Also, the police on May 20 in Okija, Ihiala flagged a white Porsche Cayenne Jeep with registration number AGL 60 HJ Lagos, which was suspected to be the operational vehicle of a seccessionist group operating in Ihiala.

The Police Public Relations Officer said that during a search of the vehicle, the operatives found a bag and discovered 27 pieces of live 7.62m Ammunition, three live cartridges, one torchlight, charms, and other incriminating items

CP Itam charged the operatives to sustain the tempo and direct continuous onslaught operations aimed to weed out all the criminal elements and reduce crime to the barest minimum in the State.