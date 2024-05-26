Emir Bayero: Ribadu moves against Kano Deputy Governor

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has demanded apology and an immediate retraction of the claims of facilitating the return of deposed Emir Ado Bayero to Kano after he was removed, made by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdussala. Gwarzo.

The lawyers of the NSA said the retraction and apology by the Deputy Governor must be published in the media widely.

They said failure to do this will result in alternative measures as the Deputy Governor is covered with immunity to be sued.

This followed comments made by the deputy governor on the situation involving the reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi and Ado Bayero who was dethroned last Thursday and asked to hand over to the Commissioner of Chieftaincy Affairs by Governor Abba Yusuf.

The action of the state governor removing Bayero and four other emirs is in line with the new Kano Emirates Council Law passed by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking on the return of Ado Bayero to Kano after his dethronement in a video, the deputy governor said: “The former Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is not happy with the peace and understanding being enjoyed in Kano and is using the office of the National Security Adviser to deploy security personnel to subvert the will of Kano people and to bring something the people don’t like.

“The National Security Adviser has provided two planes to bring the former Emir to Kano. What we failed to understand is the reason behind his action.

“The intent is to kill and destroy properties because they are not from Kano.”

Ribadu, who had earlier denied the allegations through his spokesman, Zakari Mijinyawa, took a step further to clear his name.

A letter by his lawyers, Aliyu & Musa Chambers, said Ribadu has demanded an apology from the deputy governor.

It reads: “We act as solicitors to Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who presently occupies the exalted position of the National Security Adviser (“our client”) and on whose instruction we write this letter.

“The attention of our client was drawn to a video clip being shared on different social media platforms wherein you granted an interview at Emir’s Palace in Kano on Saturday, the 25th day of May 2024, in a very calm atmosphere, and without any provocation whatsoever, falsely accusing our client of using his office to kill the people of Kano State and maim their properties. In the clip, you were shown to be saying in Hausa.

“Your false accusations against our client portraying his office as an appendage of a political party and a willing tool to cause chaos in Kano is false and done with the intention of damaging the hard-earned reputation of our client in the eyes of the right-thinking members of the society and indeed it has succeeded in doing so.

“In all the places he has served, our client has never been accused of any wrongdoing. Given this illustrious background, it is inconceivable that someone would harbour the thought that our client would descend his exalted office so low as to interfere in the local tussle of the Kano Emirate.

“The wide coverage you gave your interview has caused serious embarrassment to our client and his family. Since the publication, our client has been receiving barrage of telephone calls both within and outside Nigeria from friends and associates who felt disappointed in him because of the false allegation owing to the fact that it came from a person occupying the office of Deputy Governor of Kano State.

Also Read:

“Our client and his office take your allegations seriously and by this letter, our client is demanding that you that you provide irrefutable evidence to substantiate your claims. If you have no proof, our client demands you to within 24 hours:

“i. retract the libelous allegation in a similar manner you made it as well as give it wide media circulation; and

“ii. issue a public apology in five National dailies with wide national coverage and on popular online platforms. Note that if you fail to do so, our client will be compelled to seek redress in a court of law.”