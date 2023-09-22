Mohbad: Davido guides drink, turns down water, flips cap put on his head + Videos

Hip hop star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, guided himself throughout the walk and concert held for Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, on Thursday in Lagos.
The walk and concert, which started at about 5pm, ended with a concert at Muri Okunola ground on Lagos Island.
In various videos obtained by The Eagle Online and Pop News, Davido was seen being careful throughout the walk and his performance.
While walking, one of his aides put a blue cap on his head.
Davido quickly flipped it off.
However, as one of his bodyguards took it over, Davido saw it was his and then put it on.
He then laughed after realising his goof.
On the stage, Davido, who was holding a disposable cup, was given bottled water.
He turned it down and proceeded to move his disposable cup closer to his armpit.
The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad died in controversial circumstances, leading to insinuations that he was killed.
The decision to bury him hurriedly further fuelled this belief.