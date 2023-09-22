Mohbad: Davido guides drink, turns down water, flips cap put on his head + Videos

Hip hop star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, guided himself throughout the walk and concert held for Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, on Thursday in Lagos.

The walk and concert, which started at about 5pm, ended with a concert at Muri Okunola ground on Lagos Island.

In various videos obtained by The Eagle Online and Pop News, Davido was seen being careful throughout the walk and his performance.

While walking, one of his aides put a blue cap on his head.

Watch Davido’s reaction when he thought someone put a strange cap on his head at the Mohbad’s candle light procession



Davido | Procession | Autopsy | #Mohbadimole | The Nurse | Procession | Iyabo Ojo pic.twitter.com/1xwLx1fPFA — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 22, 2023

Davido quickly flipped it off.

READ ALSO:

Peter Obi, Banks, BUA, ex-Governors and Senators lose Abuja lands

Mohbad: I’ve met late singer’s wife, we saw CP — Falana

Mohbad: Why we teargassed protesters at Lekki Tollgate — Police

However, as one of his bodyguards took it over, Davido saw it was his and then put it on.

He then laughed after realising his goof.

On the stage, Davido, who was holding a disposable cup, was given bottled water.

He turned it down and proceeded to move his disposable cup closer to his armpit.

Mohbad: Davido turns down water, guides his drink at concert



Justice For Mohbad | Autopsy | #Mohbadimole | The Nurse | Procession | Iyabo Ojo | Pregnancy | Tacha pic.twitter.com/dH6Om0eawn — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 22, 2023

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad died in controversial circumstances, leading to insinuations that he was killed.

The decision to bury him hurriedly further fuelled this belief.