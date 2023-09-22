Mohbad: I’ve met late singer’s wife, we saw CP — Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has confirmed meeting with Omowunmi, the wife of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The Lagos State-based lawyer confirmed this on Thursday to The PUNCH amid the move to exhume Mohbad’s remains.

The probe panel set up by the Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Idowu Owohunwa, exhumed the body on Thursday in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Falana, who spoke with The PUNCH, said Omowunmi, who had earlier sought his intervention in the controversial death of Mohbad, had met him.

He said: “The young widow of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, visited our office yesterday (Tuesday) to seek support in pursuing justice for her late husband.

“While sympathising with her and the entire Aloba family, we assured her of our unalloyed commitment to ensure that the circumstances of the unfortunate death of the Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter were unearthed.

“Thereafter, we held a meeting with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, in respect of the investigation being conducted by the police in respect of the matter.

“The CP furnished me with the progress made so far in the investigation.”