The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has urged Nigerian Governors to emulate their Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the recent reduction of the Right of Way charges for telecommunication companies.

“We hope all other Governors emulate your patriotic gesture,” Pantami said in a letter addressed to AbdulRazaq on behalf of the ministry.

AbdulRazaq had recently directed the slashing of the RoW fee for telcos from N5,500 per linear metre to N1 per kilometre of fibre — the second lowest in Nigeria after Kaduna.

The reduction took immediate effect.

Until now, telcos were paying N5,500 per linear metre as the fee for laying fibre cables in the state.

The Governor said the decision was to strengthen digital penetration and improve Kwara’s ease of doing business ratings.

Pantami said he was highly “delighted about the decision” of AbdulRazaq, which the Minister observed would go a long way to in helping the implementation of the National Broadband Plan that was recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “I wish to offer my sincere appreciation to you for adhering to the resolution of the State Governors under the auspices of the Governors’ Forum on the 22nd of January 2020….Your resolution of the RoW is truly commendable,” Pantami said in the commendation letter.

“It will enhance the prospects of broadband penetration in the country and promote a digital economy for a digital Nigeria. We believe an executive order will further give the decision a stronger policy backing.”

AbdulRazaq is constantly setting the pace in many developmental areas of public policy.

His 56.25 women cabinet is a first in subsaharan Africa, drawing applause from across the country and beyond.