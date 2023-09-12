Minister kicks over claim of planning to cause crisis in House of Reps

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has refuted claims that she is planning to cause a leadership crisis in the House of Representatives.

The Minister made her position known in a statement by her Chief Press Secretary, Gabriel Emameh, on Monday in Abuja.

Emameh was reacting to a statement credited to one Abidemi Johnson, convener of Coalition of Asiwaju Progressive Women.

He said that Onyejeocha was focused on the national duties assigned to her by President Bola Tinubu at the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The statement added: “And also by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a co-chairman of the party’s national council for governorship election slated for November.

“Her loyalty to party is unquestionable.”

Johnson had tagged Onyejeocha as ungrateful and plotting to cause a leadership crisis at the House of Representatives for undisclosed reasons.

Onyejeocha, who represented Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State at the House of Representatives, was appointed a minister after losing in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly elections.

But the Abia State Elections Petitions Tribunal has affirmed that she was the winner of the election after sacking her opponent.