Meet the Nigerian Idol Season 8 top 10 contestants 

The theatre week of Nigerian Idol Season 8 is over, and we now have the top 10 for the season. Consisting of five males and five females, here are the season’s 10 best performers as selected by the judges:

1. Savvy Henry: After failing to make it into the live show in season 7, Savvy put in a good performance of Davido’s track, “Para”, to claim the first slot in the last 10 for season 8. A good reward for not giving up on his dream.

2. Constance: The 17-year-old is the youngest contestant of the season, and she grabbed the second slot in the top 10 with an amazing performance of “Positions” by Ariana Grande. Asked if she was ready for the pressure of the live show, Constance said “Yes!”.

3. Precious Mac: Music runs in the Mac family, and Precious held up the family name, as she pleased the judges with her brilliant performance of “Ayo” by Simi. According to her vocal coach, Precious is so good with the notes and vocals and the audience should watch out for her on the live show.

4. Victory: It was another victory for Victory the lawyer, as he claimed a spot in the top 10 after his superb performance of “No Shaking” by 2 Face. According to Obi Asika, “he doesn’t have the personality so you can’t see him coming. But the boy can sing.” Watch out for Victory on the live show.

5. Ose Daniel: He’s had to learn new songs and language on the show and the hard work he had put in the last few weeks paid off. Daniel grabbed a spot in the top 10 with a smooth rendition of “Catch Me If You Can” by Adekunle Gold. The vocal coach described him as a beautiful, balanced, and skilled singer. “One of my top two voices this season,” said Simi. “I have him like the number one ranked guy,” said Obi Asika. The elated Daniel said “This is the biggest thing to have ever happened to me. Watch out for me, I’m going to give it my all.”

6. Goodness: She was assigned a song titled: “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, which she dint know at the time. She managed to master the lyrics and delivered a performance good enough to convince the judges. According to Simi, “That was not her style, but the song did not defeat her. She’s got a big voice and energy.”

7. Abraham: Viewers who watched the season premiere will remember the jovial Abraham with his biblical allusion to being “overly excited to take home a golden ticket to Isaac and Sarah.” He was able to upgrade his golden ticket to a spot on the live show courtesy of his brilliant performance of “Under The Influence” by Chris Brown.

8. Reigny: Once described herself on the show as the ‘shortest model’. She delivered a cool performance of ‘Karma’ by Summer Walker to claim a spot in the top 10.

9. Quest: This is another contestant to look out for according to her vocal coach. Her performance of “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus was loved by the three judges. She was rewarded with a slot in the top 10.

10. Chisom: He lost out at the final theatre week in the 7th season of Nigerian Idol. For a pass into the live show this season, he was given a Sam Smith song “Unholy” by Sam Smith, which he described as a ‘set-up’ because he didn’t know the lyrics. He eventually delivered a performance worthy of clinching a slot in the last 10. “He killed it,” said D’banj and Obi Asika.

The judges have done their bit to deliver the top 10 contestants for the season. It’s now left for the viewers to determine how far these talents go with their votes.

