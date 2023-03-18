Man U preparing £143m double swoop for Osimhen, Kim Min-jae

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make a £143 million double swoop for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-jae.

Napoli are currently enjoying a memorable season with Luciano Spalletti’s side on the verge of ending the club’s 33-year wait for a Serie A title.

Having won 22 of their 26 league games this term, Napoli are currently 18 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.

They also set up a Champions League quarter-final tie with fellow Italian side AC Milan after they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on aggregate in the last 16.

Due to their success this season, several key members of the Napoli squad are currently attracting the attention of clubs across Europe.

According to Football Insider, Man United are plotting a £143 million raid to prise Osimhen and Kim away from the Serie A leaders.

The Red Devils strengthened their forward line with the loan signing of Wout Weghorst in the January transfer window.

However, the Dutchman has scored just two goals in 17 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side and is expected to return to Burnley when his loan deal concludes at the end of the season.

With Anthony Martial’s future also in doubt, Man United are keen to sign a high-profile forward in the summer transfer window.

As well as being linked with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Osimhen has emerged as one of Man United’s main attacking targets.

The Nigeria international is currently Serie A’s top scorer after racking up 19 goals in 22 league appearances this season.

With Osimhen under contract until June 2025, Man United may have to stump up a fee in excess of £100 million to secure his services.

The Red Devils are also keen to strengthen their backline, and they have reportedly collected several positive scouting reports about Kim’s performances at Napoli.

The South Korea international, who arrived from Fenerbahce last summer, has started 25 of Napoli’s 26 league games this season, chipping in with two goals and an assist.

Kim has a contract until 2025 with an option to extend by a further two years, but his deal allegedly includes a release worth £43 million, which will run for two weeks in July.