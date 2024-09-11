Man sells baby for N1.4m after rupturing mother’s stomach

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the attack and subsequent perforation of the stomach of 20-year-old Queen Orlu, allegedly by Polycarp Uzoma, who then picked her baby and sold him for N1.4 million.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, Grace Iringe-Koko, offered the explanation in a statement.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, on August 25, 2024 at about 6:35am, operatives of the Command attached to Ubima Divisional Police Headquarters received a complaint from a middle-aged woman that one Queen Orlu, 20, was seen lying unconscious in Omeka Farmland at Ucheabuor.

Operatives immediately mobilised to the scene where the victim was met in a pool of blood with multiple injuries all over her body and her intestines protruding out of a cut on her stomach.

Iringe-Koko said: “Police investigations revealed that the victim was lured into a bush path at Ubima by one Polycarp Uzoma ‘m’ of Akwa in Ohaji LGA of Imo State, but presently resident at Ubima.

“He used a bicycle to convey her to the designated spot and then attacked her, hitting her repeatedly with a stick and a yet-to-be-identified weapon.

“When she became unconscious, he took her one-year-old baby boy, Desire Orlu and left her for dead.

“He then sold the baby to one Happiness Amadi for N1,400,000.00.

“The deal was brokered by one Chinyere Ordu, an acclaimed auxiliary nurse who received the sum of N800,000.00 as part payment for the trafficking deal.

“The three suspects have been arrested and confessed to the crime and the Police have recovered the sum of N800,000.00 and Bicycle as exhibits.

“The one-year-old baby boy has been rescued and the victim is currently on admission at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

“Suspects and exhibits are in Police custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

