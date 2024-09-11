Petrol: Dangote Refinery not transparent with Nigerians – Group

A group, Justice Action Alliance, has told Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited that it is not being transparent with Nigerians on its promised rollout of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol.

The group spoke in a statement issued by its Executive Secretary, Benjamin Udechukwu, and made available to newsmen.

JAA said Dangote Refinery was not transparent with Nigerians on several fronts, including when it will roll out and pricing.

It said: “We, the Justice Action Alliance, (JAA) are calling out Dangote Refinery to stop confusing Nigerians at this critical time of hardship in the nation. So, as a matter of urgency, we challenge Dangote Refinery to immediately fulfil its promise on the availability of petrol.

“Initially, Dangote said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would decide the price. Later, it announced that NNPC would be the sole offtaker. But in its reaction, NNPC stated that market forces would determine the price.

“This confusion has sparked frustration among Nigerians, who are eagerly awaiting the introduction of locally refined fuel from Dangote Refinery into the market.

“Truly speaking, we feel it is absurd and unacceptable to claim that NNPCL will determine the price of his product as a private entity or become the distributor for any entity in a free market environment.

“Some believe that this infusion will lead to a crash in fuel prices. It is clear that Nigerians are eager for transparency and consistency in fuel pricing.

“But it appears that the Dangote Refinery is not being sincere and transparent with Nigerians. It’s time for Dangote to provide clear answers. Where is the promised petrol, and what’s the real price? Nigerians deserve transparency and consistency on this matter.

“It is a pity that after numerous delays and missed deadlines, the Dangote Refinery is still deceiving Nigerians despite several assurances that petrol from its refinery would be available in all parts of the country.

“If the Dangote refinery truly cares for Nigerians, it should begin to sell its products even at a lower price, as it and any other domestic refinery are free to sell directly to any marketer.”

