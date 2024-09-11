Youth Internship Scheme: NDDC speaks on circulating list of beneficiaries

The Niger Delta Development Commission has reacted to the list of beneficiaries in circulation on its Youth Internship Scheme.

The reaction of the intervention agency was contained in a statement issued by its Director of Communications, Seledi Thompson-Wakama.

In the statement on Tuesday, Thompson-Wakama said: “The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been drawn to certain lists circulating in the social media, purportedly representing selected beneficiaries of the NDDC Youth Internship Scheme.

“The fraudsters spreading false information about the youth internship scheme are also demanding personal information and payment of an acceptance fee.

“Please, note that the NDDC does not require any fees or payments for the placement of qualified youths in its internship programme.

“We wish to clarify that no such list has been collated, approved or released and any claim to the contrary is false. Those who registered for the scheme should note that the process of selection is on-going.

“The final list of beneficiaries will be drawn from the NDDC’s official database and only those that were duly registered between August 5, 2024, when the registration was formally launched and August 31, 2024, when it closed, will be considered.

“We advise members of the public, especially our youths who are eagerly waiting for the completion of the selection process, to ignore any unauthorised list and seek information only from the NDDC official channels.

“We assure all our stakeholders that we remain committed to transparency and fairness in all our activities, including our youth empowerment programmes.

“It is indeed disconcerting that some mischievous individuals are trying to take advantage of our youths who are seeking ways of being gainfully engaged in legitimate activities. In the light of this unfortunate development, we urge our youths to be wary of these scammers.

“For inquiries about our empowerment programmes, please contact us directly through our official channels. We also encourage beneficiaries of our programmes to verify facts on the NDDC’s official website: [www.nddc.gov.ng] and social media handles.”

