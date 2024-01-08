Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of nine-month-old baby

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Monday remanded a 28-year-old applicant, Agboola Adebayo, in a correctional centre for defiling a 9-month-old baby.

Lagos State arraigned Adebayo, on a two-count charge, of defilement and causing grievous harm to the baby.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Rahman Oshodi thereafter, remanded Adebayo at the correctional facility and adjourned the case till March 25 for hearing.

Earlier, the State Counsel, Bukola Okeowo told the Court that Adebayo committed the offence on March 23, 2023, in the White Sand Area of Ijora, Badiya, Lagos.

Okeowo submitted that the defendant defiled the baby by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant unlawfully caused grievous harm to the child by inflicting serious injuries on her vagina.

The offence contravenes the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015) and is punishable by life imprisonment.