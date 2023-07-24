Man docked for being in possession of stolen she goat

828 828

A 42-year-old man, Sodiq Olawale, Monday, was docked in Modakeke Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly being in possession of a she-Goal suspected to have been stolen.

The Prosecutor, Insp Onah Glory, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 22, 2023, around 2:00 pm at the Apostolic Grammar School, Modakeke, Ife East Area office.

Glory said that the suspect had in his possession one she goat, black in colour, but could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about it.

She said that the defendant assaulted one Adeyeye Joel by slapping him when he challenged him.

According to her, the offence contravened sections: 351and 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of assault and illegal possession of the goat.

The Defence Counsel, Micheal Babatunde, applied for the bail of the defendant in the most liberal term, promising that the defendant would not jump bail, but would produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate Idowu Faith granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Faith added that the two sureties must swear to affidavits of means, reside within the court jurisdiction as well as be civil servants who possessed three years tax clearance certificates.

He said further that both the defendant and his sureties must produce three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned until September 20, for hearing