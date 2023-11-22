Makinde delegates more functions to his deputy

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assigned the supervision of three Ministries and the state’s housing corporation to his deputy, Adebayo Lawal.

Lawal was the chairman of Oyo State Housing Corporation before his selection as deputy governor and running mate to Makinde.

The governor’s media aide, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated in Ibadan on Wednesday that the decision was taken at the state’s treasury board meeting held in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He explained that the decision was in line with the promise made earlier by Makinde to delegate more powers to his deputy.

With the decision, the deputy governor will supervise the Ministry of Establishment and Training; the Culture and Tourism ministry and the Ministry of Special Duties.

“Lawal is expected to oversee the Ministry of Establishment and Training with a view to structuring gratuity payments.

“He is also to guide the newly-established Ministry of Culture and Tourism, carved out of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, to drive Makinde’s vision of promoting tourism.

“Lawal is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the Oyo State Housing Corporation,’’ Olanrewaju stated.