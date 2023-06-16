LIlle, Nice want Moses Simon

FC Nantes winger Moses Simon is garnering attention from Lille and OGC Nice as his contract approaches its final year.

Both, clubs according to L’Équipe, have expressed interest in acquiring the services of the 27-year-old Nigerian international.

With just one year left on his contract, Simon has become one of the potential departures from FC Nantes this summer.

Lille and OGC Nice have emerged as the leading contenders vying for his signature.

Simon has scored five goals and registered four assists in 34 appearances this season as Les Canaris avoided the drop.

The Nigerian was also part of Nantes’ Europa League run, playing eight matches on their way to the play-off stage of the competition against Juventus.

The reported transfer fee for Simon’s services stands between €4 million and €5 million, as reported by L’Équipe.

Negotiations are expected to take place between the interested parties.

During last summer’s transfer window, Simon was the subject of interest from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.