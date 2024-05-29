LG Chairman reacts to video of policeman fighting Uber driver

The Executive Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, Otunba Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede, has urged the Nigeria Police to ensure professionalism.

He spoke following a viral video of a policeman struggling with an Uber driver to take possession of his steering.

In the video, a policeman was seen struggling with an Uber driver on a highway, attempting to snatch his steering, putting the lives of passengers and other road users at risk.

Oloyed, on sighting the video, said he was disturbed and immediately contacted the Divisional Police Officer in Charge of Makinde Police Station, which covers the area where the incident happened.

The policeman was reported to be attached to Makinde Divisional Police Headquarters.

On seeing the officer in question, the DPO confirmed that he was not from his station.

Oloyede took a step further by conducting his independent investigation and the findings confirmed that the officer in the viral video is not from the Makinde Police Station.

Oloyede called for calm, while assuring the residents that such reckless incidents will not be tolerated within his council area.

He said: “Police personnel and other law enforcement agencies should ensure professionalism while discharging their duties.

“Also, motorists must obey these officers when asked to stop.

“The Nigeria Police Force should ensure a thorough investigation and ensure that the policeman seen in the video is brought to book.”

Oloyede regretted the avoidable psychological trauma the lady in the car had to pass through and calls for caution.