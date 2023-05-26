LCCI mourns Subomi Balogun’ s death

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has mourned the demise of its Honorary Life Vice President, Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun.

A condolence message signed by the Chamber’s President/Chairman of Council, Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale-Cole, said Balogun’s life, accomplishments, and indomitable spirit have left an indelible mark on the world, adding that the late industrialist’s influence spanned continents and touched the lives of countless individuals who drew inspiration, hope, and joy from his extraordinary existence.

“Otunba was more than just an icon; he was a symbol of resilience, passion, and the power of the human spirit. His entrepreneurship exploit helped solve problems in the nation’s finance industry. Through talent and dedication, he shattered boundaries, challenged norms, and redefined what was possible.

“LCCI members will honor his memory by striving for greatness, embracing our passions, and cherishing every precious moment life offers. His many legacies will continue to inspire generations to come.

“Rest in peace, Otunba!” said the message.

Recall that Otunba Subomi Balogun died last Friday in a London hospital after brief illness, at age 89.