LAWMA seals Alamutu Market, Mushin

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has sealed Alamutu (Ologede) Market located at Idi-oro, Mushin, over poor sanitary conditions and improper waste disposal practices around the market.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the measure was part of LAWMA’s ongoing efforts at combating pervasive filth in markets across the state.

He added that high sanitary standards were imperative for all markets, for wholesome health of traders and customers.

“It is paramount that we maintain a hygienic environment in our markets.

“This action is not just a response to Alamutu Market’s conditions, but a part of LAWMA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that markets in Lagos meet the required standards of cleanliness and sanitation,” Gbadegesin said.

ALSO READ:

Leaders who forge certificates can’t do things right – Peter Obi

Driver docked for allegedly stealing employer’s Hiace bus worth N20m

Vehicle running away from LASTMA crushes family of four

He noted that the enforcement action followed the recent closure of several other markets, including Oyingbo, Ladipo, and Alayabiagba, due to similar offences.

He said that the closures underscored LAWMA’s unwavering determination to enforce sanitation regulations uniformly across all markets, regardless of location or size.

In a related development, LAWMA has begun the clearing of illegal trading activities along Yaba Railway corridors to address environmental infractions by illegal traders in the axis.

Gbadegesin further said that enforcement actions against illegal trading activities had become necessary to foster a cleaner and healthier living environment for all residents of Lagos.

“The Authority is fully committed to stamping out activities capable of defacing the environment and endangering the lives of the people.

“For waste management related issues in your area, call LAWMA toll-free numbers: 07080601020 and 617,” he said.