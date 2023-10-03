Vehicle running away from LASTMA crushes family of four

Okota area of Oshodi Isolo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State is said to be boiling as a result of the killing of a family of four by a vehicle running away from the operatives of the Lagos State traffic Management Authority.

According to reports reaching The Eagle Online, the vehicle ran into a tricycle and killed the entire family members.

Those killed were said to be a women, her two children and the keke rider.

The accident occured on Ago Palace Way.

People are said to be on the rampage and have gone to the LASTMA office and destroyed so many things running into millions.