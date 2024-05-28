LASU kickstarts programme on Border and Migration Studies

As a way of making good use of its location in a state that is a gateway to the outside world, the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, on Tuesday, said it has commenced a programme on Border and Migration Studies.

This was disclosed during the matriculation of part time diploma students admitted for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said the institution is reinventing itself to meet up with the demands of today’s world and produce graduates that would be relevant globally.

Olatunji-Bello, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Olufunso Omobitan, disclosed that his administration was on course in the implementation of its agenda to propel the university to higher heights.

“Lagos State University is a student-centred university and a place to groom generational leaders. We take pride in training students for life.

“The kind of close attention we pay to full time students is what we are going to pay to you. You are all our students that we have responsibilities to.

” As we have some responsibilities to discharge to you, you too have responsibilities to the institution and the society at large.

“That is why you have to conduct yourselves in an acceptable manner. There is no room for deviant behaviour.

“As part time students, you are not allowed to form any student association, ” she said.

The VC equally counselled the students to take their studies seriously and be of good conduct.

In his remarks, the Director, LASU Consult Limited, Prof. Ibraheem Bakare, said since its incorporation in 2019, the organisation has been waxing stronger daily.

According to him, over 2,000 students were admitted this year, noting that the figure is higher than that of last year’s.

The Registrar, Mr Emmanuel Fanu, later administered the matriculation oath on the students.