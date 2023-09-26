LASTMA averts another fuel tanker fire disaster 

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) early Tuesday morning averted what could have been another major fire disaster around Synagogue Church, Oju-Odo area inward Ikotun.

This is made public by the Agency’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq

Traffic officer, Demola Muibi ‘Bravo’ (Zone 7) who led LASTMA response team disclosed that a NNPC branded tanker fully loaded with petroleum product got hooked and totally blocked the entire Road inward Ikotun from the Synagogue Church.

He disclosed further that in order to avert another major fire disaster around the entire Synagogue Church area, LASTMA team after arriving at the scene around 6:00am called other major emergency responders including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services immediately.

“We managed the situation in such a way to avoid miscreants and hoodlums from tampering with the fuel before the arrival of Police men from Ikotun Police Division”

He confirmed that motorists were diverted through Ijegun Road for those who want to navigate through Ikotun/Ejigbo/Jakande and likewise those coming from Ejigbo are to access through Ile-iwe and Liasu Road in to order for them to continue their journey.

Trans-loading commenced immediately another empty tanker was brought to the scene and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services were doing the needful.