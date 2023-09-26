Idiamin’s death, a great loss to the OPC, Yorubaland -Gani Adams 

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has described the death of the late Comrade Otepola Oyerinde as a great loss to the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and Yorubaland in general.

Iba Adams spoke in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, on Tuesday.

He said the death of the late Otepola was a great loss and sad reminder of the end of a loyal and committed member and comrade who served the Congress with everything that it pleased God to bless him with.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that the late fallen hero of the OPC had contributed his quota to the development of Yoruba race.

“The late Otepola Oyerinde Idiamin played a significant role in life. He was a loyal and committed member of the OPC. He was my Special Assistant on Protocol. It is his job to give details of the protocol at every event I attend. And he was up and doing his job.

“The late Idiamin had a tall stature and his voice was also taller than his personality, especially during the meeting.

“Idiamin was a one-man Mopol that expressed his mind openly without minding whose ox is gored. He was always ready to stand alone on whatever he believed in.

“The befitting burial done by the OPC to the late Idiamin was nothing but a pay back and honour. It is the last respect to his memory and his memory would linger on for a very long time.

Executive Chairman of Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, Chief Sesan Daini described the late Otepola as a grassroots person and mobilizer, who was ready to serve the community.

“The late Idiamin was a strong force in the whole of Ikorodu and its environs. He was a no nonsense man that was dedicated to the growth and development of the community.

“That is why I decided to come here personally to pay my last respect to the OPC leader, who was a trusted ally”.

Speaking on behalf of the family at the burial programme, daughter of the deceased, Sikemi Otepola expressed gratitude to the OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams.

She thanked all members of the OPC for the honour bestowed on her father, adding that her father’s memory will live on for a very long time.

“My father taught us great lessons about life. He taught us about courage, hard work, commitment, honesty and trustworthiness.

“I thank everybody present here today to give my father the last respect. I thank the OPC,I thank the Community Development Association (CDA),I thank the Chairman of Igbogbo Baiyeku, Sesan Daini, I thank the family for their efforts and I thank all those that are present to honour his memory. May the good lord bless you all.”

Prominent members present at the burial programme include the chairman of Igbogbo Baiyeku LCDA Sesan Daini and his deputy, the Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Professor Kolawole Raheem, Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land and the National General Secretary of the OPC, Barrister Babajide Tanimowo, Olokun Festival Foundation ambassador, Amb. Olugbenga Onasanya.

Other members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC) that were present at the burial programme include the Lagos state coordinator of the OPC, Alhaji Mutairu Adesina, Asoju AareOna kakanfo of Yoruba land and Publicity Secretary of the OPC, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, Bareejiro Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Dauda Asikolaiye, Comrades Olaolu Owosho, Samson Oseni, Kehinde Aderemi, Ibrahim Koleosho and all OPC coordinators in all the local governments in Ikorodu.

The Otepola Oyerinde Idiamin,63, died on Tuesday September 19 and was buried on Tuesday September 26 at his residence in Igbogbo, Area of Ikorodu, Lagos.