Lagos trains survivors of sexual, gender-based violence

Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has begun the 2023 Batch A Business Training for high-risk survivors of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV)

The DSVA Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, made the disclosure in a statement in Ikeja on Tuesday.

Vivour-Adeniyi said that the training was in collaboration with SME100Africa.

She said that the training was in fulfilment of one of the promises of the state government to survivors of SGBV in the state.

“The training is to renew their confidence and financial independence following their traumatic experiences, in keeping with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, particularly gender equality and social inclusion.

“The training is conducted for survivors of domestic and sexual violence who have gone through a rigorous assessment process and have shown interest in starting or upscaling their businesses in order to make them independent.

“It is also to ensure that they are able to stand on their own, thereby minimising the likelihood of returning to the place of abuse,” she said.

According to her, the training focuses on financial management, marketing and digital transformation.

She added that the training aimed at nurturing participants for the skills in a changing business world.