Sanwo-Olu appoints Shittu LASBEB chairman, names new member

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu as Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB).

The Governor also appointed a new member, Hon. Babatunde Jimoh Adewale to complete the seven-man membership of the Board.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The composition of LASUBEB is:

1. Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu – Chairman

2. Dr. Saheed Oladapo Ibikunle – Member

3. Mr. Adebayo Adefuye – Member

4. Mrs. Serifat Abiodun Adedoyin – Member

5. Mrs. Sijuade Amudalat Idowu-Tiamiyu – Member

6. Mr. Owolabi Jamiu Falana – Member

7. Hon. Babatunde Jimoh Adewale – Member

Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated all the appointees and implored them to continue to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the education sector and the incumbent administration’s vision for a Greater Lagos.