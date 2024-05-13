Suspected gunmen kill soldier, abduct stepmother in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have reportedly killed a soldier identified as Yahaya Ayuba (Zabuyia), and abducted his stepmother at Anguwan Rimi village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A family member, Kantiok Solomon confirmed the incident on Monday.

He said the soldier arrived from Lagos on Sunday evening, and the gunmen entered the house while he (the soldier) was having a discussion with his family members at the palace.

He said, “The incident happened last Sunday, at around 11:pm, when the bandits wielding AK-47 rifles invaded the house to abduct the stepmother, but the soldier resisted.

“Meanwhile, the gunmen noticed his uniform hanging on the cushion and resorted to gunning him down without hesitation.”

All efforts to get confirmation from the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, via calls or messages proved abortive as of press time.