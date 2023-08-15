Neymar joins Al-Hilal from PSG

Al-Hilal have confirmed the signing of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.

A recent report indicated that the Brazil international was on the verge of joining the Saudi Arabian club after agreeing personal terms.

In a video posted on social media, Al-Hilal have now confirmed they have signed Neymar for a reported £86m fee.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Neymar has put pen to paper on a $300m (£236m) two-year deal, which does not include an option to extend.

The contract, negotiated by the player’s father Neymar da Silva Santos and super-agent Pini Zahavi, could rise up to $400m (£314m) with add-ons and commercial deals.

The 31-year-old will link up with Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves, who have all joined Al-Hilal this summer.

Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record €222m (£191m) fee, has been linked with a move away from the club over the last few transfer windows.

PSG boss Luis Enrique recently admitted that Neymar did not feature as part of his plans, paving the way for the forward to look for alternative options away from the Parc des Princes.

READ ALSO:

In a statement, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world. I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last 6 years.

“We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure.”

Following Messi’s departure earlier this summer, Neymar’s transfer to Al-Hilal brings an end to PSG’s ‘Galacticos’ era.

Out of the three star names that formed PSG’s forward line over the last two seasons, Kylian Mbappe is the only player that remains after recently agreeing to sign a new deal with the club.

The Parisians are now focusing on building a younger side, which has been demonstrated by the arrivals of Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in, and Goncalo Ramos.

During his six-year association with the French club, Neymar scored 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 appearances across all competitions.

Although he was unable to help win PSG win the Champions League, Neymar won five Ligue 1 titles, four French Super Cups, three Coupe de France trophies and two Coupe de la Ligue winners’ medals.