Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have concluded arrangements to prosecute 10 arrested vehicles owners/drivers for driving against on-coming vehicles (one-way) over the weekend in Lagos.

Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police and Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, who led the enforcement exercise, disclosed that the 10 offenders were apprehended around Dopemu, Iyana-Ipaja, Agege and Mile 2 for driving against on-coming vehicles in contravention to Schedule (1) item 27 of the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012.

The Chairman disclosed further that it was disheartening seeing both commercial bus drivers and educated private car owners driving against traffic across the State.

He maintained that with the high level of enlightenment campaigns by the government, motorists could still be driving against traffic without fear of crushing innocent passersby or imminent collusion with other on-coming vehicles.

CSP Egbeyemi commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for declaring zero tolerance on all roads potholes, stating that this will considerably help in enhancing the free flow of traffic across the State after the rehabilitation exercise.

He said: “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Zubairu Muazu has directed that the enforcement operations on motorists driving against traffic by the Agency be extended to every parts of the State.”

The Chairman urged motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, to desist from driving against traffic and obey different traffic signs conspicuously displayed by traffic officers, particularly around Dopemu, Agege, Pen-cinema, Apapa, Oshodi-Mile 2 Expressway, Ikorodu Road and other parts of the State.

In a related development, the Lagos State Government has issued a notice of “Removal Order” to all owners/occupiers of illegal shanties, Kiosks and containerised shops along Okokomaiko to Badagry and Iba-LASU Road to immediately remove them from both sides of the road.

Egbeyemi said the notice of “Removal Order” became necessary in preparation for the commencement of rehabilitation works by the State Government along the corridor.

According to the Chairman: “The Governor was touched by the discomfort being experienced on daily basis as a result of these bad roads and has vowed to ameliorate the sufferings of residents and commuters plying the Okokomaiko to Badagry Expressway by rehabilitating the road.”

Egbeyemi confirmed that a general clean up exercise of all these illegal shanties, kiosks and containerised shops within these areas would commence soon by the Agency.

He however warned residents and Illegal traders to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse on railway tracks, road-setbacks, median and walkways around Okokomaiko to Badagry as anyone caught in this act would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws.

—