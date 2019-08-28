The Lagos State Government has promised to take full responsibility of the medical bills of victims of the motor accident involving a fully loaded cement truck and a passenger bus, which occurred in the early hours of Monday at Asolo, along Lagos-Ikorodu Road.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this during a visit to victims of the accident at the General Hospital, Ikorodu, expressed deep sympathy to them and assured them of quality and adequate care at the facility.

Abayomi explained that out of the 53 accident victims that were brought to the hospital, one was brought in dead, while two others died in the hospital due to the severity of injuries sustained.

He added that eight others were referred to other state-owned specialist facilities, noting that five of the patients were referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, while three others were taken to the General Hospital, Gbagada for further treatment.

The Commissioner commended the swift action of the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency, LASAMBUS, LASTMA and other first responders in the prompt rescue of the accident victims.

He noted that though victims sustained different degree of injuries, they are all responding well to treatment.

He therefore urged family members and victims to be calm and cooperate with medical teams to ensure quick recovery.

Abayomi assured that the state government would do everything possible to ensure that the victims are discharged soonest.

While speaking with family members of the victims, Abayomi said the government remains committed in ensuring that Lagosian get best health care services and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring best practices in health care delivery across the State.

He said: “On behalf of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is currently out of the country, I express my sympathy to the victims of this unfortunate incidence and I assure you that the government has taken full responsibility to ensure that all victims get adequate health care free of charge and I assure you that the government will not relent in ensuring that Lagosians get quality health care.

“I also use this opportunity to condole with the family members of the diseased.”